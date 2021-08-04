Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 57,261 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,261 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 274,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.