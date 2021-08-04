Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,679 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. 965,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.