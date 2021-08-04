Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,428. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

