Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.06. 27,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

