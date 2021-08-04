OriginTrail 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.12 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $99.94 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00821153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00092426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042125 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,960,474 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.