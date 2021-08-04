Origo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.03 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 413.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Origo has traded up 547.4% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $14.73 million and $102.03 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

