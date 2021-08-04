Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $155 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20,220.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

