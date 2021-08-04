Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Sells $2,281,007.30 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 657,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $181,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.