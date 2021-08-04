Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of OCDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 657,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

