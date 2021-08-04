Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Ortho Clinical Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.720 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 657,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.28.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

