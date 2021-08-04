OST Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,210.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $41,210.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

