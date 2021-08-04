Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $39.29. 37,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 780,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $23,041,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 95.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.