OWNDATA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $409,457.72 and $5.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00431036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00855949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.