Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $41.81 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and $81,646.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,917,210 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

