Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,526. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

