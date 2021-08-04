Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 961,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,526. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $184,269.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

