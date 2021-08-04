Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $80.04 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $80.04 million and approximately $317,034.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,387,232 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

