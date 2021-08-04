Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ozey K. Horton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,850. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

