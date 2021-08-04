P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 6,735 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $357.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.