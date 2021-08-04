Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.30% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

PTIN stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

