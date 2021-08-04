Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,160. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.53. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

