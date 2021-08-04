PacWest Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

