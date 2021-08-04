PAID Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $799,422.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $799,422.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

