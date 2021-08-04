Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $254.28. 13,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

