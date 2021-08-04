Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.86. 107,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,914. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

