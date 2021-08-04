Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. 633,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,804. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

