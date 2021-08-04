Pamp Network Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

