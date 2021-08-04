Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.08 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,291,511 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.34. The company has a market cap of £345.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total transaction of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

