Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

