PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $446.85 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $446.85 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 205,145,258 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

