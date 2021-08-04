Pangolin Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002323 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $671,804.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00142878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.12 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.83 or 0.00846042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.