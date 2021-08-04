Paparazzi Reaches Market Cap of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043161 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.