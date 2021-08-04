Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 5.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 12,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 394,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

