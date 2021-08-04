PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PAR Technology worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $14,219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $9,217,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 117.4% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

