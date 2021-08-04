Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) PT Raised to GBX 540

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 536 ($7.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.64. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.