ParallelCoin Hits Market Cap of $22,169.08 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 74.7% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $22,169.08 and approximately $7.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00363001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

