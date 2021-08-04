Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $9.79 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $22.36 or 0.00058600 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

