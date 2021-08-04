Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Set at C$52.00 by Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a C$52.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.67. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.