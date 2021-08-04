Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PSN traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 57,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.