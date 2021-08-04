Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 31,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,601,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $889.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $26,972,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

