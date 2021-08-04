Patron (PAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,166.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $5,166.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

