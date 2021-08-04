Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 16,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,794,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

