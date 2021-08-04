Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SI stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.06. 370,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 118,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.