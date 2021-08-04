Paul Keel Buys 25,000 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Paul Keel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

Shares of SMIN stock traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,418.95 ($18.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,131,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,308. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,580.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.

SMIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

