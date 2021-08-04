PAXEX Market Cap Hits $6,989.02 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $6,989.02 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.81 or 0.01167879 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

