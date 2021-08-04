Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.81. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

