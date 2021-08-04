Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $472.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $472.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

