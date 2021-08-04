Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $440.00 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.