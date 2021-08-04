Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.81. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

