Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $400.04, but opened at $432.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 2,148 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.70, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

