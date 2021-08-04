Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $400.04, but opened at $432.00. Paycom Software shares last traded at $435.00, with a volume of 2,148 shares changing hands.
The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%.
Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.70, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
